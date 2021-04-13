Stocks close mixed as regulators seek pause in J&J vaccine

Big technology stocks, which have fallen when bond yields have risen, were moving solidly higher. Apple rose 2.4% and Amazon rose 1.1%. Technology stocks rose sharply in 2020 as investors bet that stay-at-home Americans would shift even more to online buying and electronic entertainment to keep themselves busy in the pandemic.

Investors had little reaction to a report that showed U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the most since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. The big gains are expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging. The index rose 0.4% in February.

The Fed has been trying to reassure markets that any increase in inflation would be temporary as the economy recovers.

“It looks like the market is starting to internalize that point of view,” Knapp said.

Traders in cryptocurrencies pushed up the price of Bitcoin above $63,000 for the first time Tuesday. It was up 5.4% to $63,139 in late-afternoon trading, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. The rally comes as cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet operator Coinbase is set to make its stock market debut Wednesday.

