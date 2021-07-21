Stocks climb on Wall Street as more company earnings roll in

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for a second straight day Wednesday following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and is now on pace for a weekly gain. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped drive the benchmark index's advance. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil marched 4.3% higher. Utilities and real estate stocks were among the decliners.

The market’s swift rebound from Monday’s sharp sell-off reflects investors’ tug-of-war as they factor in signs of economic growth as the economy reopens, strong corporate earnings and a recovering job market against the potential risks of rising inflation and the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The stock market has begun looking past the pandemic and toward what the recovery looks like, said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"Now there is some degree of question: what is the pace, the degree of that economic recovery from here?” Northey said.