Stocks climb back a day after a rout led by the tech sector

Investors are still closely watching the Federal Reserve to gauge how the slowdown in economic growth will impact the speed of its plan to eventually ease its exceptional support for the economy. The central bank has said that it plans to eventually trim bond purchases that have helped maintain low interest rates.

Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks. Investors will get a more detailed look at how supply chain problems and higher costs are impacting corporate finances.

A wide range of companies have been warning investors about the impact of inflation on costs and profits. Nike, Costco and FedEx are among those that have cited materials costs, shipping delays and labor problems as concerns.

Sherwin-Williams became the latest company to warn that higher raw materials costs will hurt profits. The stock gained 1.5% as investors took the announcement in stride, but it is still down roughly 8% from its all-time high of $308.70 on Sept. 2.

Investors are still trying to gauge just how persistent rising inflation will be as the economy works through, and eventually recovers from, the pandemic. The Fed has said that higher inflation will likely be temporary and tied to the economic recovery, but more companies have signaled that they expect higher costs to linger.

