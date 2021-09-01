Stocks are off to a muted start for September; tech gains

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue monitoring the latest economic data for a better sense of the economic recovery’s path forward.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 10:02 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points, or 0.1%, to 35,315 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Technology and communications stocks made solid gains that helped lift an otherwise choppy market. More stocks were falling than rising in the benchmark S&P 500.

Investors were weighing a weak survey from payroll processor ADP that showed U.S. companies added jobs at a much slower pace than economists had anticipated. The weak report follows a disappointing consumer confidence survey on Tuesday and comes ahead of the Labor Department releasing its August jobs report on Friday.

The broader market has been pushing higher all year, with the S&P 500 closing out August with its seventh straight monthly gain, marking it's longest such winning streak since early 2018. Much of the momentum has been sustained by low interest rates favoring stock investments and a steady economic recovery, but investors are growing more cautious.