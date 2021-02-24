Stocks are mixed as investors remain focus on bond yields

After a brief decline, stocks were mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday. Another rise in bond yields continues to give investors pause, and they will be watching for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as well as updates on President Joe Biden's stimulus package to see where the economy goes from here.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern, after being down 0.3% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which has taken a bigger blow in recent days from rise in bond yields, was down 0.6%.

Treasury yields continued to climb, adding to a multi-week increase in rates that are used as benchmarks for many kinds of loans including corporate debt and traditional 30-year mortgages. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.40%, the highest level in just over a year, but the yield is down from earlier in the day. The tick down in bond yields correlated with the tick up in stock prices.

The rise in bond yields has several implications for both the stock market and overall economy. Higher yields make stocks with lofty valuations less attractive. Those types of stocks tend to be technology companies, who are priced typically for growth and not for a steady return of dividends like mature companies like makers of consumer staples, utilities and real estate.