Stock are off to a mixed start on Wall Street; tech rises

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as technology companies climb while banks and energy companies fall. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.1% in the early going Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower. The stock of Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, was 2.3% higher after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly, including the home page of Britain’s government and The New York Times. Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.53%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Tuesday, with European indexes mostly higher after a downbeat session in Asia.

Benchmarks fell in Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in London and Paris. U.S. futures declined.

In a subdued opening to the week in New York, the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% on Monday but was within 0.2% of the all-time high it reached a month ago.

Japan reported that its economy contracted 1% in the January-March quarter from the previous quarter, instead of the preliminary estimate of minus 1.3%.