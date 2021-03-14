Stimulus payments are already hitting some Americans' bank accounts

"My mom passed away in June from lung cancer, so part of the money is for a family trip this summer with my siblings and part of the money will pay some medical bills," he told CNN.

While direct deposits have gone out first, paper checks and prepaid debit cards will be sent out before the end of the month.

Starting Monday, people can check the status of their payments using the IRS' Get My Payment tool online.

No action is required for most people to receive the money. Social Security recipients and those who receive Veteran Affairs benefits should also receive the money automatically even if they don't file taxes.

Who gets a payment and how much?

The full $1,400 amount goes to individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000.

The payments gradually phase out as income goes up, and lawmakers narrowed the scope for this third round of payments so that not everyone who received a previous check will be sent one now.