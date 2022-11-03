DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Still no winner as long odds push Powerball jackpot up to a staggering $1.5 billion.
Still no winner as long odds push Powerball jackpot up to a staggering $1.5 billion
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer who was known for his outrageous style and personal life, has died at 87.
Are you ready for winter? Get a sense of what to expect on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps”. Get more trending news here.
Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
Things to know today: Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2B; Israel holding 5th election in 4 years; World Series rained out; today's weather and birthdays.