Sticker shocks ahead? Sharply rising prices pose worries. Find out why here.

Sticker shocks ahead? Sharply rising prices pose worries.
Sticker shocks ahead? Sharply rising prices pose worries.

Two months of sharply rising prices have raised concerns that large government financial rescue packages and the Federal Reserve's ultra-low interest rate policies are fueling higher inflation.

Two months of sharply rising prices have raised concerns that record-high government financial aid and the Federal Reserve's ultra-low interest rate policies — when the economy is already surging — have elevated the risk of accelerating inflation.

In May, consumer prices rose 5% from a year earlier, the largest such year-over-year jump since 2008.

Many economists see the recent spike as temporary. Others say they worry that higher consumer prices will persist. Jason Furman, a Harvard professor who was President Barack Obama's top economic adviser, thinks the reality is more complicated. He does, however, lean toward the higher-inflation-will-persist camp.

Furman notes that while most economists expect inflation to slow from its current quickened pace, not all think it will fall back to the Fed's preferred level of 2% a year.

The Associated Press spoke recently with Furman about why higher inflation might prove only temporary, why it might persist and whether a little more inflation is all that bad.

The interview was edited for length and clarity.

