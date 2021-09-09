Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise money and awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide.

Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers — including H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato — to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna.

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!,” Wonder said in a statement.

The London lineup will include Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man.