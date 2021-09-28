Steven Van Zandt explores his fascinating and unlikely life

Like its author, “Unrequited Infatuations” from Hachette Books is unassuming, smart, funny and honest, sometime brutally so. Van Zandt covers his life chronologically and also fills the book with the history of rock, his vision for a better world and advice for fledgling rockers.

“My narrative, which is kind of weaving its way through, is the least important part of it to me,” he says. “I didn’t need to confess anything. If I could find a way for it to be useful, I thought then it’s worth writing.”

Readers get a chance to explore all the different parts of the peripatetic Van Zandt, who produces and writes for other musicians, reunites rock pioneers like The Rascals, fights for the LGBT community in North Carolina and shows up on one of the most important TV shows of the 20th century.

It turned out that playing mob consigliere and strip club owner Silvio Dante on “The Sopranos” was a natural fit. He played the same role in the E Street Band, the guy with the good advice who doesn't want the spotlight. Both were sort of faithful underbosses.