Steelers' Butler: Watt not practicing because of contract

Butler has been on the staff in Pittsburgh since 2003 and he took over for Dick LeBeau as defensive coordinator in 2015. He also enjoyed a 10-year pro career as a linebacker, all with the Seattle Seahawks.

Butler was asked if Watt wasn’t participating in team drills because of his contract status.

“I don’t blame (Watt) for that because you don’t want to get hurt when you’re trying to get your contract done,” Butler said. “You tend to lose some flexibility. I hope they get it done. As a former player, I want them to make as much money as they can in this league. I think they deserve it.”

Watt led the league with 15 sacks last season, but he finished second to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. He’s the third player since 2006 — joining Donald and older brother J.J. Watt — to make at least 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 40 quarterback hits in a season, all marks, which led the league. Watt joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the only players to get at least 13 sacks in three of his first four seasons since 1982, when the individual sack became an official NFL statistic.