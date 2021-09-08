Statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee taken down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A crowd erupted in cheers and song Wednesday as work crews hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century.

Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of the statue's removal

The piece, one of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, was lifted away just before 9 a.m. as one of the construction workers who helped strap harnesses to Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted down, “Three, two, one!” to jubilant shouts from a crowd of hundreds.

Black Lives Matter signs were seen in the crowd. Some chanted “Whose streets? Our streets!" and sang, “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”

The statue was lowered to the ground where it was expected to be cut into pieces so that it can be brought to a secure location, where it will be stored until its final disposition is determined.

One of America's largest monuments to the Confederacy, was taken down from its prominent perch after years of resistance and a long court battle. Among the crowd watching the removal, there did not appear to be any visible counterprotesters. Read the full story here:

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0