States with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

- Historically significant buildings with risk of coastal flooding: 5
--- Lucy, the Margate Elephant, Margate City (very high risk)
--- Twin Lights, Highlands (relatively high risk)
--- Fort Hancock, U.S. Life Saving Station, Highlands (relatively high risk)
- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 14
--- Trenton Jewish Community Center Bath House and Day Camp, Ewing (very high risk)
--- William Trent House, Trenton (very high risk)
--- Wallace House, Somerville (very high risk)
As the oldest roadside tourist attraction in the U.S., Lucy the Margate Elephant stands six stories tall, roughly five miles from Atlantic City. Built in 1882, Lucy has survived being struck by lightning, Hurricane Sandy, and plans to condemn her to demolition. Sea levels along the mid-Atlantic coast have been rising faster than in other areas, subjecting coastal areas like Atlantic City to increasingly severe flooding.