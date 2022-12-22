States with the most active hate groups

The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has been declining since 2018, a trend that may be surprising considering the fact that hate crimes are on the rise, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the actions of extremist groups—including those that instigated and participated in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection—seem more visible than ever before.
But the decrease of hate groups active over the past several years does not, in fact, signal the diminishing influence of hate-fueled and extremist ideology, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks hate and extremist groups in the U.S. Instead, it indicates that public opinion on the mobilizing doctrines of these groups has undergone a significant shift: once considered fringe by the vast majority of Americans, far-right extremist ideology has begun to move into the mainstream.
This shift is far from unique to the U.S. Across the world, from France to India, increasingly far-right thinking has found footholds in more mainstream conservative politics through nationalist rhetoric, anti-immigrant policies, and calls for a return to "traditional values," a euphemism for the maintenance of white patriarchal power. In the U.S., the increased visibility of white nationalist and antisemitic groups dovetailed with former President Trump's emboldening support—resulting in the aforementioned attempted siege on the U.S. capitol, an event that remains mired in both legal and ideological strife.
Hate groups are defined by unifying mission statements or doctrines that hinge on contempt for a group of people, often on the basis of race, religion, or sexuality. According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group with hate-motivated individuals does not necessarily make the organization a hate group; instead, the organization must have a purpose driven by hateful ideology. Extremist groups are sometimes differentiated from hate groups in that they are defined by beliefs or goals that are outside of the mainstream, but are not necessarily motivated by hatred of a particular group.
Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country. States are ranked according to active hate groups per million residents in 2021. Most of the hate groups in the U.S. are white power groups espousing Confederate or Nazi ideology, often utilizing symbolism from those movements.
Read on to learn which states have the most active hate groups.
