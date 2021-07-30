States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

Federal health officials have shipped an additional 8 million doses of the J&J shot to states that have not yet been used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine-tracking website. The company did not share specific expiration dates.

The J&J vaccine is not the only one facing expiration. States also report that many Pfizer and Moderna doses are approaching expiration, which is set at six months from the manufacturing date. In Louisiana, about 100,000 Pfizer doses are set to expire in about a week, for example.

Governors are pleading with the public to get vaccinated, and some are offering cash incentives — $100 payments in New Mexico and New York City, among other places.

Some states have set up marketplaces for shot providers or dedicated staff to redistributing about-to-expire vaccines to places that need them. Such efforts are underway in New Jersey, Washington and Wisconsin.

In Iowa and North Dakota, officials say they send vaccines approaching expiration to locations where they are most likely to be used.

“We have a lot of interest from the public in receiving J&J, so if we find doses that may go unused, we will transfer them to providers in need,” said Molly Howell, North Dakota's immunization director.