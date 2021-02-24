States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington

“We are addressing the needs,” said Republican state Sen. Brent Jackson.

Cooper said North Carolina’s coffers currently have nearly $6 billion to spare, an amount roughly equal to 25% of the state’s annual budget. He wants to spend it on bonuses for educators and school staff, hazard pay for state law enforcement officers, rural broadband and small businesses.

“People need help immediately, and we have both the means and the power to get it to them,” he said.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, earlier this month signed legislation using $145 million in reserves from a worker’s compensation fund for grants of up to $50,000 to owners of hard-hit bars, restaurants and hotels. The money is expected to be available next month.

Industry representatives said the money is helpful but won’t reach many who work in Pennsylvania’s 30,000 such businesses. And for some of those who do receive it, the extra state aid represents just a fraction of the financial hit they have taken during the pandemic.

Susan Williams, who with her sister owns a bar in Pittsburgh and another just outside the city, plans to apply for the grants.