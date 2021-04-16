State's own expert told grand jury police didn't kill Prude

Prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office sought no other charges. They told grand jurors that they could choose not to indict if they believed the use of force was justified. Five jurors indicated they would have voted to indict at least one of the officers.

The grand jury’s decision not to indict was announced at the time it was made in February, but the transcripts of nine days of testimony from witnesses — including Prude’s brother, police officers and experts — offer a rare window into a process normally kept under wraps.

Prude family lawyer Elliot Shields said he believed prosecutors had undermined their own case by calling Vilke, whom he likened to a defense witness.

“It’s obvious that they didn’t even try,” Shields told The Associated Press.

“They hired him so that he would come in and they could have cover and say, ‘Well, we tried.’ Well no you didn’t,” Shields said. “You tried to make sure these officers got off scot-free.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James had said, in announcing the grand jury’s decision, that the state had put on the best case it could.