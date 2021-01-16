States look for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the US death toll nears 400,000. Here's the latest

States are racing to get Covid-19 vaccine supplies and distribution in order as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday of more contagious variants of coronavirus potentially exacerbating the spread.

CDC officials implored Americans to continue with preventative measures against the coronavirus, while highlighting the variant first identified in Britain known as B.1.1.7.

The B.1.1.7 variant appears to more readily infect human cells and one CDC simulation of its transmissibility raised concerns that it could become the United States' most dominant form of coronavirus in March.

The CDC called for aggressive vaccine distribution to try to stem the tide. "Higher vaccination coverage might need to be achieved to protect the public," CDC researchers warned.