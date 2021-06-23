States grapple with closing youth detention centers

“There’s this sense that we know we’re not doing what we need to do for kids when we lock them up, and we’re not giving them the kind of support and focus on their families and all the circumstances that help them become more thriving adults,” she said. “It’s a question of what that actually looks like. That’s the thing people are starting to grapple with.”

States’ efforts would get a boost under the budget proposal released last month by President Joe Biden, which calls for increasing the overall youth justice budget from $359 million to $796 million and spending $100 million to support efforts to close detention facilities and invest in community alternatives to support youth.

In Maine, the Legislature voted to close the state’s only youth detention center but the governor hasn’t said whether she’ll sign the bill. The proposal would direct the Maine Department of Corrections to make a plan to close the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland by 2023. The Maine Department of Corrections is opposed to the bill, saying it doesn’t take a “balanced approach to ensuring rehabilitation and public safety.”