State's expert told grand jury police didn't kill Prude

Asked by a grand juror if anything could have been done better, Vilke responded: “I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

The grand jury ultimately rejected criminally negligent homicide charges against the three officers by a 15-5 vote, the transcripts show.

Prude family lawyer Elliot Shields said it was upsetting to confirm his suspicion that prosecutors had undermined their own case by calling Vilke.

“It’s obvious that they didn’t even try,” Shields told The Associated Press.

He criticized prosecutors for calling as a witness someone he said should have been an expert for the defense at trial. He called Vilke’s assertion that restraining Prude was safer “outrageous.”

“They hired him so that he would come in and they could have cover and say, ‘Well, we tried.’ Well no you didn’t," Shields said. "You tried to make sure these officers got off scot-free.”

Prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office sought no other charges. They told grand jurors that they could choose not to indict if they believed the use of force was justified. Five jurors indicated they would have voted to indict at least one of the officers.