State worker union OKs $1 million to fight Newsom recall

A spokesman for the union did not respond to questions about when a political endorsement vote would normally be held.

Among the board, 44 people voted in support of the $1 million donation, nine voted against and five abstained.

Union member Steven Alari, who proposed the donation, warned failing to support Newsom could leave the state with a Republican governor who would take anti-worker positions. He reminded members about the tenure of former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won in the 2003 recall election and sparred often with the state worker union under Walker’s leadership.

“We must protect our members and the state of California,” he said.

The opponents included all three of the union's vice presidents, one of whom was reelected.

Kevin Menager, the outgoing vice president and secretary-treasurer, said the union should wait to take a position until the recall is closer. Others similarly said the debate should happen at a regularly scheduled meeting, held on Zoom, rather than on a last-minute phone call. He supported Bayze's amendment for the union to take no position on the recall at this time.