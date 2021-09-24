State seeks death penalty for ex-Marine in family's deaths

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a 33-year-old former Marine accused of massacring a Florida family under the delusion that they were child sex traffickers.

In a news release sent Friday, the state attorney's office said the killings of a Lakeland man, his girlfriend, their baby and the child's grandmother were “committed on a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

Bryan Riley is accused fatally shooting Justice Gleason, 40; his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham; their baby boy, Jody, who was born in May; and Catherine Delgado, 62, who was Lanham’s mother in their homes on Sept. 5. Gleason’s 11-year-old daughter survived despite several gunshot wounds, officials said.

A grand jury’s 22-count indictment was filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court against Riley. Other charges included attempted murder of the 11-year-old girl, along with kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.

Riley is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charges.