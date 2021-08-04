State lawmaker accused of kicking boy: Stress caused 'mania'

“It just felt it was the right time to share, that God was calling on me to do it," Samsel said during the interview. “I just hope this brings light to the mental health battles, that a lot of us are struggling.”

Samsel's attorney, Christopher Scott, did not immediately return a telephone message Wednesday seeking comment. County Attorney Brandon Jones, the local prosecutor, is out of the office until next week, his office said, and he did not immediately return a telephone message.

Videos shot by students on April 28 and provided by a parent showed Samsel talking about suicide, God and sex in a noisy classroom. According to the deputy's affidavit, Samsel said he only “demonstrated a kick” for one boy who had disrupted class but did not kick him. The deputy also wrote that Samsel said God told him to do what he did.

Samsel said Wednesday that he was trying to make a point about mental health issues and the need for people to be kinder to one another.

A judge in May ordered Samsel to undergo a mental health evaluation, and the resulting report remains under seal. Samsel said in his Facebook post that he suffered from “extreme stress, pressure, and agitation over a sustained period of time,” with the worst of it during April and May, when lawmakers were wrapping up their business for the year.