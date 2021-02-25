State high court upholds ending adult trials for some youths

The ruling will save youths from much stiffer penalties that can be imposed in adult court. Youths convicted in juvenile courts can generally be incarcerated only until they reach 25. There is an exception that allows prosecutors to ask judges to hold offenders longer if release would endanger public safety.

“Nothing in Proposition 57 appears to forbid the Legislature from making a judgment that public safety can be better protected by keeping the subset of particularly young, 14- and 15-year-old offenders in the juvenile system where they are more likely to receive appropriate education and emotional and psychological treatment, and less likely to reoffend after their release,” Groban wrote.

He said the move also feeds the goals of reducing prison crowding and saving money that would otherwise be spent on incarceration.

The case, known by the then-15-year-old suspect's initials, “O.G.”, involves a purported Ventura County gang member charged with fatally shooting Jose Lopez, 22, and within a month fatally stabbing Adrian “Mikey” Ornelas, 26, in 2018.

“ALL children are redeemable. Today the Supreme Court upheld that principle and took another huge step toward fairness in our juvenile justice system,” said state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who authored the law when he was in the state Senate.