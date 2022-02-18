State clears Cedar Point in Ohio roller coaster accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There's no evidence that Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio acted illegally or had reason to believe one of its rides, the world's second-tallest roller coaster, was unsafe before an object flew off it last year and struck a woman in the head, the state concluded in an investigation released Friday.

As a result, no sanctions were recommended against Cedar Point amusement park for the Aug. 15 accident involving the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.

Cedar Point is closely reviewing the report and the ride will remain closed for the 2022 season, said spokesperson Tony Clark.

The report blamed the accident on “instantaneous overload fracture" of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride.

A female guest was waiting to ride the coaster when she was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it neared the end of its run, according to the Agriculture Department's Division of Amusement Ride Safety.

The guest was treated at a Sandusky hospital before being moved to another facility. The severity of her injury was unclear.

The coaster, which opened in 2003, launches riders on a straightaway at 120 mph (193 kph) before it climbs a hill and then comes back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0