State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

Posting again on Telegram Friday, Wood wrote: “IF the State Bar of Georgia formally requests that I submit to a mental health examination in order to maintain my license to practice law, I will respectfully decline to do so. I am of sound mind and I have not violated any rule of professional conduct.”

Wood vowed to fight the state bar with litigation if necessary.

“I hope the State Bar will not foolishly seek what they have no right to have,” he wrote, later adding that it will “have to face the consequences of its choices.”

The state bar rules say that if its disciplinary board finds that a lawyer may be “impaired or incapacitated to practice law” as result of mental illness, cognitive impairment or substance abuse, the board may make a confidential referral to an appropriate medical or mental health professional for evaluation.

A lawyer's refusal to participate in the evaluation or any recommended treatment may be grounds for further action, “including emergency suspension proceedings,” the rules say.

Wood has long been known for his representation of high profile clients — including Richard Jewell, who was wrongly accused in the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta — particularly in defamation cases.