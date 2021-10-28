 Skip to main content
AP

Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores

Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores

The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. Starbucks said Wednesday, Oct. 27 it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores.

 Charles Krupa

Workers at three Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, will hold union elections next month after winning a case before the National Labor Relations Board.

If the effort is successful, the stores would be the first of Starbucks' 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores to unionize. The Seattle coffee giant opposes the unionization effort.

According to the labor board's decision, which was released Thursday evening, union elections will be held by mail-in ballot between Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. The NLRB will count the ballots on Dec. 9.

