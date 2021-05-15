Starbucks, Disney World and more loosen mask rules for fully vaccinated

Starbucks

The coffee chain will make facial coverings optional for vaccinated customers starting on Monday, the company announced on its website.

"Facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law," it said.

However, its restrooms will continue to remain closed to customers in locations where café seating is unavailable.

Walt Disney World

The Florida theme park announced that masks and face coverings for guests will be "optional in outdoor common areas" at Disney World starting on Saturday. The exception being that guests "must wear face coverings from the entrances at all attractions, theaters or transportation and throughout those experiences," the company said.

So that means if you're walking down Main Street, U.S.A., you don't have to wear a mask, but if you're riding Space Mountain, you'll still have to.

Universal Studios