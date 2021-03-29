Staples, Office Depot will laminate COVID-19 vaccine card for free

With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more widespread, you may soon need to carry proof that you've been vaccinated to do something like travel or go to a concert.

While some companies have been working on smartphone apps or other systems to create digital proof of vaccination, right now the paper CDC card is about all the proof you get.

That's why Staples and Office Depot want to help you keep your paper card in good condition. The two companies are offering free laminations of completed COVID-19 vaccination cards.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the service is available at all Staples locations in the United States. The offer currently does not yet have an end date.