Stanford rallies to beat Louisville 78-63, reach Final Four

The teams traded baskets the rest of the period, and No 2 seed Louisville (26-4) was up 50-48 heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinal scored the first 10 points of the fourth to go up 58-50. The run was started by a Prechtel 3-pointer.

“For sure, it was tough not to play in the first half. I was nervous,” Prechtel said. “We didn’t want to go home. Coming out of halftime, there was urgency.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said the move to put Prechtel in was the key to Stanford's win.

“What a great substitution that was. She changed the entire game,” Walz said. “Her 15 minutes, she’s plus-27 on the plus-and-minus side. She won the game for them. ... She was remarkable there in the second half.”

Kiana Williams capped the burst with a 3-pointer. The San Antonio native had a rough start to the game, missing 11 of her first 12 shots. She finally got going offensively, hitting four shots in a row to help Stanford build its lead.

“I just had to change my mentality. I was forcing things, I wanted it too bad,” Williams said. “I didn’t let the game come to me. Tara got on me, my coaches got on me, and my teammates picked me up. I just had to change my mentality coming back in the second half.”