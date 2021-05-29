Standoff south of St. Louis leaves man dead, officer wounded

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man was shot to death and an officer was wounded in what authorities said was an hourslong standoff between the man and a sheriff's department tactical team investigating a potential homicide.

Authorities later found another body inside the man's home and determined that the person had died before the shootout.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said deputies were serving a search warrant Friday evening at a home outside of Cedar Hill, a town of about 1,700 residents 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. He said the man immediately began firing at officers.

“They exchanged gunfire back and forth over a couple of hours,” Marshak told reporters in a video posted by his department on Facebook. “The suspect was actively trying to kill police officers.”

Marshak said the man was shot by sheriff's deputies. He later identified him as 36-year-old Anthony Legens.

He said sheriff's detectives were investigating a missing person case they linked to Legens and believe the subject of that case was killed. It wasn't clear Saturday whose body was found in Legens' home.