Standoff as man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, the Library of Congress is seen in Washington. Police were investigating a report Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
People are evacuated from the James Madison Memorial Building, a Library of Congress building, in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device near the U.S. Capitol.
Law enforcement officials surround an area near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as they investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device.
A Metropolitan Police Department cruiser blocks a street near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement officials investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device.
People are evacuated from the James Madison Memorial Building, a Library of Congress building, in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device near the U.S. Capitol.
A police vehicle moves into an area near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement officials investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device.
People are evacuated from the James Madison Memorial Building, a Library of Congress building, in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device near the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at an intersection near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands at an intersection near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex.
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at an intersection near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement investigate a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex.
Law enforcement officials talk near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as officials investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger speaks to reporters about police investigation on a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
This image taken through a window shows two law enforcement officers in camouflage near the Library of Congress and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Police are investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger speaks to reporters about police investigation on a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
This image taken through a window shows two law enforcement with rifles near the Library of Congress and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Police are investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that's led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it's an operable explosive device.
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that's led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it's an operable explosive device.
In this image taken through a window law enforcement officials surround an area near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as they investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device.
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that's led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it's an operable explosive device.
First street leading to the Library Congress is closed as police investigate a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man sitting in a black pickup truck parked on the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress told police he had a bomb Thursday, triggering a standoff in the heart of the nation’s capital.
Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw the man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. Congress is in recess this week, but staffers were seen calmly walking out of the area at the direction of authorities.
Police negotiators were communicating with him as he wrote notes and showed them to authorities from inside the truck, according to three people who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. They were trying to determine whether it was an operable bomb, the officials said.
“My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said. “We're trying to get as much information as we can to find a way to peacefully resolve this.”
The episode began about 9:15 a.m. when the truck drove up the sidewalk outside the library, Manger said. The driver told the responding officer that he had a bomb, and was holding what the officer believed to be a detonator, The truck had no license plates.