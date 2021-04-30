Stampede at festival kills 44 in Israel; Giuliani defiant after raid; former reality TV star jailed

Today is Friday, April 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: At least 44 killed in stampede at a religious festival in Israel; Giuliani attempting to discredit investigation into his Ukraine dealings; and former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested, jailed in Arkansas.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

The stampede began when large numbers of people thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage during the event, according to witnesses and video footage. People began falling on top of each other near the end of the walkway, as they descended slippery metal stairs, witnesses said. Read more:

***