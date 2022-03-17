St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back; March Madness tips off today; plus more top news

Today is Thursday, March 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

A multi-day severe storm threat continues for much of the South, bringing gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes across multiple states. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.

The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 17 In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approv…

Today in sports history: March 17 In 1897, Bob Fitzsimmons knocks out Jim Corbett to win the world heavyweight title. It's the first boxing match photographed by a motion pictu…

