St. Louis prosecutor loses bid to stay on McCloskey case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday denied St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s request to be allowed to prosecute a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice demonstrators last summer.

The court did not explain its reasons for denying Gardner's appeal, KSDK-TV reported.

The ruling means former U.S. U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan, who was appointed special prosecutor, will oversee the case.

The McCloskeys were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering after they pointed guns at the protesters who were walking by the couple’s mansion during a racial injustice protest in June.

The couple has pleaded not guilty.