St. Louis gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanor charges

ST. LOUIS — Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who waved guns at protesters last year who marched past their Central West End mansion, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges and agreed to give up their weapons.

Mark McCloskey, 64, will pay a $750 fine after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault. Patricia McCloskey, 62, must pay a $2,000 fine after pleading guilty to second-degree harassment. Mark McCloskey could have faced up to 15 days in jail; Patricia McCloskey could have spent up to a year behind bars. Neither will face jail time.

"This particular resolution of these two cases represents my best judgment of an appropriate and fair disposition for the parties involved as well as the public good," the special prosecutor in the case, former U.S. Attorney Richard G. Callahan, said in a statement.

The McCloskeys also agreed to forfeit the weapons they used when they confronted a throng of protesters marching in front of their Portland Place mansion on June 28, 2020. The McCloskeys emerged from their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing by entering their gated, private street.