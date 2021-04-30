St. Louis couple who confronted protesters back in court

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer are due back in court Friday, when a judge will consider whether to send the case back to a grand jury to decide if they should have been indicted in the first place.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, filed a motion this month seeking to remand the case to the grand jury, citing “bias” in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office that he said tainted the grand jury process.

It wasn’t clear ahead of Friday's hearing when Circuit Judge David Mason would issue a decision. Schwartz and Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan — who was appointed months after the October indictment — declined to speculate.