St. Louis County reaches settlement in 1996 murder case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was released from prison last year after the Missouri Supreme Court vacated his life sentence for murder has reached a $6.6. million settlement with St. Louis County.

St. Louis County officials began the process of issuing the money on Friday to Lawrence Callanan, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Callanan was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the 1996 murder of John Schuh in St. Louis County.

A special master appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to study the case, Judge Gael D. Wood, didn’t determine that Callanan met the legal standard for proving his “actual innocence” but said the verdict was “not worthy of confidence.”

In releasing him last June, the state Supreme Court said the prosecutor in the case, Dan Diemer, withheld evidence during the trial that would have been favorable to the defense.