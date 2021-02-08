St. Louis circuit attorney to investigate conditions at jail

Earlier Monday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the appointment of a task force to examine issues at the jail that has had three inmate uprisings since December.

Krewson's office said the task force will be chaired by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Wolff, who also is a professor and dean emeritus at St. Louis University School of Law.

“The City takes very seriously the health and safety of the individuals who the courts have determined need to be held pretrial,” Krewson said in a statement. While officials believe the corrections division is being run in a “professional and capable” way, the concerns deserve investigation, she said.

An advocate for inmates, Tracy Stanton of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing St. Louis, said the inmates rioted in part because they lack adequate heat in cells and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. The uprising “was an act of courage that was staged to reinforce these issues because their needs are still not being met,” Stanton said.

City officials say there are no positive cases among the general population, and that inmates are provided with adequate PPE and are tested upon request.

But activist Inez Bordeaux, of the legal aid group Arch City Defenders, said she’s taken calls on the organization’s jail hotline and heard from dozens of detainees who say they don't have access to COVID-19 testing or PPE.

