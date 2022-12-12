Spotlight returns to Pam Am bombing; Twitter relaunching subscriber service; 'Black Panther' remains on top | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The announcement that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie.

» Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

» Jury deliberations will continue this week in a case involving Harvey Weinstein, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” led the box office for the fifth straight weekend and David Letterman has an interview with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.