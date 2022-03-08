Spotify goes down, the NFL makes some major deals, and more of today's trending news

Trending topics in the U.S. for today, March 8:
Spotify
Spotify and Discord experienced disruptions to their services on Tuesday.
Several Spotify users reported being automatically logged out of their accounts.
"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," the company tweeted.
At roughly the same time, messaging platform Discord reported a partial outage. "We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," the company said in a tweet, apologizing to users for the disruption.
Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers
In one of the biggest — if not the biggest — trades in Seattle sports history, the Seahawks have agreed to deal quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a mammoth haul of five draft picks and three players, including two first-round picks and quarterback Drew Lock.
And, in the immediate aftermath of the big news breaking Tuesday morning — four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a soon-to-be finalized contract extension — a social media imbroglio ensued.
Apple
At its first product event of the year on Tuesday, Apple unveiled an upgraded iPad Air, a new desktop computer and a powerful new Mac chip. But the standout product was a new budget iPhone with access to 5G networks.
Apple's new iPhone SE, only the third version since the model launched in 2017, runs on the company's faster A15 Bionic chip, the same in-house processor that drives the iPhone 13 line. It also features an updated camera and a longer-lasting battery, packed into the same 4.7-inch display as the previous model.
'Don't Say Gay' bill
Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.
The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.
Since its inception, the measure has drawn intense opposition from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democrats, the White House and the entertainment industry, amid increased attention on Florida.
Camila Cabello
Russell Westbrook
Texas election official resigns
Jury picked in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official that led the presiding judge to advise: “This isn’t your average criminal case.”
Biden and cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 8
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city.
LONDON (AP) — Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil after Ukrainian officials criticized the energy giant for buying a shipm…
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said U.S. veterans were the “backbone, the spine, the sinew” of the nation, has he pushed for better help for members of the military who face health problems, including after exposure to burn pits.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities arrested six teenagers accused of shooting into a group that had gathered outside an Iowa high school, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls, police said Tuesday.
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.
Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich tied Don Nelson’s NBA record with his 1,335th career victory as a coach in the San Antonio Spurs’ 117-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.