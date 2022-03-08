 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Spotify goes down, the NFL makes some major deals, and more of today's trending news

Trending topics in the U.S. for today, March 8:

Spotify, Discord experience widespread disruption

Spotify appeared to experience disruptions on March 8.

Spotify

Spotify and Discord experienced disruptions to their services on Tuesday.

Several Spotify users reported being automatically logged out of their accounts.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," the company tweeted.

At roughly the same time, messaging platform Discord reported a partial outage. "We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," the company said in a tweet, apologizing to users for the disruption.

More about the outage here:

Seahawks Broncos Wilson Trade Football

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson waves to fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

In one of the biggest — if not the biggest — trades in Seattle sports history, the Seahawks have agreed to deal quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a mammoth haul of five draft picks and three players, including two first-round picks and quarterback Drew Lock.

And, in the immediate aftermath of the big news breaking Tuesday morning — four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a soon-to-be finalized contract extension — a social media imbroglio ensued.

Read about those trades and deals here:

Apple Event

FILE - People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that has been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Apple

At its first product event of the year on Tuesday, Apple unveiled an upgraded iPad Air, a new desktop computer and a powerful new Mac chip. But the standout product was a new budget iPhone with access to 5G networks.

Apple's new iPhone SE, only the third version since the model launched in 2017, runs on the company's faster A15 Bionic chip, the same in-house processor that drives the iPhone 13 line. It also features an updated camera and a longer-lasting battery, packed into the same 4.7-inch display as the previous model.

Read more here:

Florida Same Sex Silencing

Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people.

'Don't Say Gay' bill

Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

Since its inception, the measure has drawn intense opposition from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democrats, the White House and the entertainment industry, amid increased attention on Florida.

Read more about the bill here:

Check out more trending topics here:

Camila Cabello

Russell Westbrook

Texas election official resigns

Jury picked for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official that led the presiding judge to advise: “This isn’t your average criminal case.”

Biden and cryptocurrency

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 8

AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency
Technology
AP

AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN and AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded.

Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails
National Politics
AP

Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails

  • By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
  • Updated
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city.

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
Business Monthly
AP

Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil after Ukrainian officials criticized the energy giant for buying a shipm…

'The best of us': Biden promises improved care for veterans
National
AP

'The best of us': Biden promises improved care for veterans

  • By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said U.S. veterans were the “backbone, the spine, the sinew” of the nation, has he pushed for better help for members of the military who face health problems, including after exposure to burn pits.

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania
National Politics
AP

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania

  • By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans.

6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
National
AP

6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

  • By MARGERY A. BECK and SCOTT McFETRIDGE - Associated Press
  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities arrested six teenagers accused of shooting into a group that had gathered outside an Iowa high school, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls, police said Tuesday.

Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
National
AP

Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

  • By JOSH FUNK - Associated Press
  • Updated
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.

Morgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards; Lambert wins top prize
National
AP

Morgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards; Lambert wins top prize

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

Popovich matches Nelson with 1,335th career victory
Basketball
AP

Popovich matches Nelson with 1,335th career victory

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich tied Don Nelson’s NBA record with his 1,335th career victory as a coach in the San Antonio Spurs’ 117-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Police: Student shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

Police: Student shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

Giant, synchronized packs of hunting spiders are now a thing

