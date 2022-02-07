Spotify CEO won't silence Rogan; support for 'Queen Camilla'; Shiffrin falters on Olympic slopes

Today is Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not 'the answer'

Joe Rogan’s mouth has put Spotify in a tough spot, but the streaming giant is apparently not ready to part ways with the popular podcast host despite intense criticism over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and racial slurs.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a message to employees released Sunday that the company would not part ways with Rogan.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

The letter is the clearest indication yet of where Spotify stands on Rogan’s fate with the company.

Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife "Queen Camilla"

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II offered her support Saturday to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.

In remarks delivered on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne. In giving her blessing, the popular and respected sovereign is placing significant heft behind the move.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,’’ the monarch wrote. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event.

The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 races.

It’s not simply about how rare these mistakes are. It’s about the sting that sticks with her.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

