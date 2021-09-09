Sports betting starts in Arizona in time for NFL season

It's likely to be lucrative for the teams and gambling companies as well, some of which aggressively advertised on television and social media before Thursday's launch.

The governor's office negotiated new agreements with the tribes to allow betting on live and fantasy sports.

In exchange, the tribes were allowed to expand their table game and slot machine offerings and run their own sports books at their casinos.

Ten tribes also won licenses to take sports bets online. Online fantasy sports wagering became legal late last month. Before that, Arizona was one of the few states where it was still banned.

But it is the professional teams that were the first to open actual retail location sports books, according to the state Department of Gaming, because a needed addendum to the tribal gaming compacts has not been finalized.

Despite the availability of online betting, Ian Johnson of Phoenix said he likes placing bets in person because if he wins, he can collect his cash immediately.

“I don't think I'm going to Vegas anymore,” said Johnson, 38, who works in software sales.