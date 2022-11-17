Split Congress starting in 2023; no suspect in slaying of Idaho students; Starbucks workers to strike | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:
- Congress will be split next year as Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives and Democrats retaining control of the Senate.
- Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.
- Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year.
- In sports, the Celtics won again, the Timberwolves beat the Magic, the Raptors outlasted the Heat and unanimous Cy Young winners.
🎧 For some families, this year's political debate might be what's on the Thanksgiving menu.
New co-host Nat Cardona joins the program for a new season that looks at North Carolina serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.
The latest Behind the Headlines looks at recent colorectal cancer research and the reason why screening now begins at age 45.
Watch Now: Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia, and more of today's top videos
The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun in Australia, watch the reactions to NASA's Artemis 1 launch, and more of today's top videos.
The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millio…
At 1:47 A.M. EST, on Nov. 16, NASA successfully launched the Artemis 1 moon rocket, the most powerful in the world, for a lunar test flight. W…
Nominations for the awards show were announced on Nov. 15. Here are some of the major categories.
Climate activists poured black liquid over a glass screen protecting Gustav Klimt's masterpiece "Death and Life" in Vienna on Tuesday, in the …
A Ukrainian air defense missile likely caused an explosion in eastern Poland, NATO said.
Trump’s 2024 announcement has Republicans divided. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Images shared on social media showing residents in China’s Canton tearing down barriers and clashing with Covid prevention enforcement officer…
This Study in England is helping people regain normal walking ability after suffering a stroke. Yair Ben-Dor has more.