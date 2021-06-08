Spirituality underpins migrant activism in US borderlands

Many of those volunteering with the groups are of retirement age, like Gail Kocourek.

Every week the Tucson Samaritan volunteer drives donations of clothing and food to Casa de la Esperanza, a new center south of the border in the Mexican town of Sasabe where about 50 migrants a day can get a meal, a shower and clothes. They sleep at hotels or guest houses in town.

“I don’t think anyone deserves to die for trying to make a better life for their family,” Kocourek said.

Often traveling there as well is Dora Rodriguez, who was among 13 Salvadorans who survived in 1980 when 13 others died in the broiling sun near Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Then 19, she remained in Tucson.

“And now, 41 years later, people are still dying out here in the desert,” said Rodriguez.

Groups that seek to restrict immigration, such as the Washington-based think tank Center for Immigration Studies, contend the border wall and other barriers are a better way to keep deaths down by keeping migrants out.