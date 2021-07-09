 Skip to main content
Spelling bee champion makes history with flair; 17 arrests in Haiti assassination; Suns go up 2-0
Spelling bee champion makes history with flair; 17 arrests in Haiti assassination; Suns go up 2-0

Elsa brings a severe storm threat to New England throughout the day Friday. We are also monitoring the continuing flood threat in Texas and soaring temperatures for the West. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, July 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: African American spelling bee champion wins with flair; 17 arrested, including two Americans, in the assassination of Haiti's president; and the Suns take a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots.

Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee. She knew Black kids around the country were watching Thursday night's ESPN2 telecast, waiting to be inspired and hoping to follow in the footsteps of someone who looked like them. She even thought of MacNolia Cox, who in 1936 became the first Black finalist at the bee and wasn't allowed to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the spellers.

But she never let the moment become too big for her, and when she heard what turned out to be her winning word — “Murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees — she beamed with confidence. It was over.

***

APTOPIX Haiti President Killed

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are displayed to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. 

2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the stunning assassination of Haiti's president, and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia's government says at least six are former members of its army.

Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police, said Thursday night that 15 of the detainees were from Colombia.

The police chief said eight more suspects were being sought and three others had been killed by police. Charles had earlier said seven were killed.

***

NBA Finals Basketball

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker goes up for a dunk next to Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. 

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn't stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it.

The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn't dream of.

“We actually talked about that play right after the game, me and Mikal (Bridges), and he was like, ‘I think that was the most pumped I’ve ever been after a play,’” Booker said. “And I was like, me too.”

Imagine the feeling if his team gets two more wins. Booker scored 31 points, Paul had 23 and the Suns beat Milwaukee 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

***

Top headlines this morning: July 9

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the stunning assassination of Haiti's president, and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia's government says at least six are former members of its army.

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

NEW YORK (AP) — A tearful, repentant Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, delivering an impassioned argument for exiting the nearly 20-year war without sacrificing more American lives even as he bluntly acknowledged there will be no “mission accomplished” moment to celebrate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a call to “save American democracy,” the Biden administration has unveiled new efforts to help protect voting rights amid growing complaints from civil rights activists and other Democrats that the White House has not done enough to fight attempts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Wildfires

Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

