Spectator at Pittsburgh Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man's identity has not been released.
"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."
Today in sports history: Oct. 3
1951: Bobby Thompson hits 3-run homer to give Giants dramatic playoff win
1951 — Bobby Thomson hits a three-run homer off Ralph Branca of the Brooklyn Dodgers with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the New York Giants a dramatic 5-4 playoff victory and the National League pennant.
This Oct. 3, 1951, file photo shows member of the New York Giants baseball team greeting teammate Bobby Thomson, center rear with hand raised, after Thomson's ninth-inning homerun against the Brooklyn Dodgers, to give his team a 5-4 victory and a trip to the World Series, at the Polo Grounds in New York. (AP Photo/File)
AP FILE
1971: Billie Jean King wins Virginia Slims-Thunderbird tournament
1971 — Billie Jean King wins the Virginia Slims-Thunderbird tournament in Phoenix to become the first women tennis player to win $100,000 in one year.
Billie Jean King wears a crown adorned with tennis balls at a news conference in New York City on Oct. 4, 1971. King celebrates being the first woman tennis player to win $100,000 in a season. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1974: Frank Robinson becomes first Black manager in MLB history
1974 — Frank Robinson signs a $175,000-a-year player-manager contract with the Cleveland Indians, making him the first Black manager in major league history.
Frank Robinson smiles as he is named manager of the Cleveland Indians, succeeding Ken Aspromonte, in Cleveland, Oct. 3, 1974. Robinson is the first Black manager in the history of Major League Baseball. At left is Nick Mileti, president of the Indians. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1981: Southern Cal's Marcus Allen has fourth straight 200-yard rushing game
1981 — Southern California’s Marcus Allen rushes for 223 yards against Oregon State, his fourth straight 200-plus rushing game.
University of Southern California football player Marcus Allen (33) is shown in action against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., on Oct. 3, 1981. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1993: Toronto Blue Jays become first AL team to have players go 1-2-3 in batting race
1993 — The Toronto Blue Jays become the first team in American League history to have teammates finish 1-2-3 in the batting race. John Olerud leads the league with a .363 batting average, Paul Molitor finishes at .332 and Roberto Alomar at .326.
John Olerud, right, of the Toronto Blue Jays catches a fly ball hit by Eduardo Perez of the California Angels as Roberto Alomar just avoids a collision during the fourth inning of their game at Anaheim Stadium, Sept. 5, 1993. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
AP FILE
1997: Gordie Howe, 69, becomes first hockey player to compete in 6 decades
1997 — Sixty-nine-year-old Hall of Famer Gordie Howe skates the first shift with the Detroit Vipers in their International Hockey League opener, becoming the only professional in his sport to compete in six decades.
In an Oct. 3, 1997 file photo Detroit Vipers' John Gruden, left, places his stick over Gordie Howe's during the playing of the national anthem before an International Hockey League game against the Kansas City Blades in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Tom Pidgeon, file)
AP FILE
1998: Ricky Williams rushes for school record 350 yards, 5 TDs
1998 — Ricky Williams rushes for a school-record 350 yards and five touchdowns to set NCAA records with 65 career rushing touchdowns and career points by a non-kicker (394) as Texas defeats Iowa State 54-33.
University of Texas running back Ricky Williams accepts congratulations from a teammate after a touchdown during his team's 54-33 victory over Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 1998, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
AP FILE
2004: Roger Federer routs injured Andy Roddick for 12th straight ATP Tour finals
2004 — Roger Federer routs an injured Andy Roddick 6-4, 6-0 to capture the Thailand Open, joining John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg as the only players to win 12 straight ATP Tour finals in the last 25 years.
Top ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland raises his hands after winning over Andy Roddick of U.S.A. at the end of the final match of the Thailand Open tennis tournament at Imact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004. Federer captured the title after winning the match 6-4, 6-0. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong)
AP FILE
2010: Angel McCoughtry leads US women to world championship gold
2010 — Angel McCoughtry scores 18 points as the United States wins gold at the women’s basketball world championship with an 89-69 victory over the Czech Republic.
Katerina Elhotova, left, from Czech Republic guards Angel McCoughtry, right, from US during their World Basketball Championship gold medal match in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
AP FILE
2010: Josh Scobee kicks 59-yard game-winner to lift Jacksonville
2010 — Josh Scobee kicks a 59-yard field goal — the eighth-longest field goal in NFL history and longest in franchise history — as time expires to give Jacksonville a 31-28 victory over Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Josh Scobee (10) celebrates as he runs down the field chased by teammates after kicking a game-winning field goal to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 31-28 in an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
AP FILE
2015: LSU's Leonard Fournette has third straight 200-yard game
2015 — Leonard Fournette highlights his third straight 200-yard game with a 75-yard touchdown run, and No. 9 LSU defeats Eastern Michigan 44-22. Fournette has 233 yards and three touchdowns to become the first player in the history of the Southeastern Conference to rush for 200-plus yards in three straight games.
LSU running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries past Eastern Michigan linebacker Anthony Zappone (43) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP FILE
2018: NHL suspends Tom Wilson 20 games for blindside hit to opponent's head
2018 — The NHL suspends Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson 20 games for a blindside hit to the head of an opponent during a preseason game.
Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP FILE
