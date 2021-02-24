Special prosecutor picked for case against St. Louis couple

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former U.S. attorney and circuit judge was appointed Wednesday as special prosecutor in the case against a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters last summer.

Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer chose Richard Callahan to prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who have pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Callahan was the U.S. attorney in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017, and was a circuit judge and a prosecutor in Cole County.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was disqualified from the case in December after a judge ruled she created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the Democratic primary in August.

Callahan said Wednesday from his Jefferson City home that he has prosecuted politically charged cases in the past, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.