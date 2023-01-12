Special counsel to investigate Biden docs; Proud Boys trial begins; Prince Harry's memoir selling at record pace | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.

» Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it.

» A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South.

» Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices.

» A federal prosecutor says former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack took aim at "the heart of our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021.

» Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who cut ties after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.

» The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank on Thursday of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history.

» Prince Harry's memoir “Spare” sold 1.4 million copies on its first day, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

» Many current and former intelligence officials are increasingly warning that the $90 billion U.S. spy apparatus is falling behind because it has not embraced collecting open-source intelligence.