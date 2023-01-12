 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special counsel to investigate Biden docs; Proud Boys trial begins; Prince Harry's memoir selling at record pace | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.

» Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it.

» A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South.

» Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices.

» A federal prosecutor says former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack took aim at "the heart of our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021.

» Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who cut ties after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.

» The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank on Thursday of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history.

» Prince Harry's memoir “Spare” sold 1.4 million copies on its first day, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

» Many current and former intelligence officials are increasingly warning that the $90 billion U.S. spy apparatus is falling behind because it has not embraced collecting open-source intelligence.

This adorable baby sloth was born at London Zoo on New Year's Day, thousands are being told to leave California during its storms, and more of today's top videos.

This baby sloth at the London Zoo will melt your heart
World

This baby sloth at the London Zoo will melt your heart

  • Updated
  • 0

This baby sloth will melt your heart. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the adorable video. 

Thousands told to flee California floods and rainstorms
National

Thousands told to flee California floods and rainstorms

  • 0

Tens of thousands of people are being urged to leave their California homes as rainstorms cause flooding.

This high-tech wearable lets you smell the Metaverse
Technology

This high-tech wearable lets you smell the Metaverse

  • Updated
  • 0

You can already see and sometimes even touch things in VR, but what about smell?

‘Brutal, bloody battles’: Russia’s ‘insane’ fight for Soledar
World

‘Brutal, bloody battles’: Russia’s ‘insane’ fight for Soledar

  • Updated
  • 0

The focus has been on a ferocious Russian offensive on Bakhmut & Soledar.

Californians assess storm damage while bracing for more bad weather
National

Californians assess storm damage while bracing for more bad weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Californians are now assessing the damage to their homes and communities after a series of relentless, powerful storms that left 18 people dea…

Moon-orbiting yeast may be the key to deep space exploration
Science News

Moon-orbiting yeast may be the key to deep space exploration

  • Updated
  • 0

A Canadian scientist is leading the hunt to solve a deadly problem that stands in the way of human deep-space exploration. The solution may be…

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

